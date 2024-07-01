Showers, thunderstorms likely Tuesday, heavy rain possible

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be likely beginning Monday night lasting through Tuesday night leading to the potential of heavy rainfall.

The first round will arrive Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning with a lull likely from midmorning until around late afternoon before a second round arrives lasting until around late evening.

Moisture will surge northward from the Gulf of Mexico leading to the possibility of locally heavy rainfall of 1-3″. Some higher amounts are definitely possible in any stronger thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a low-end, Level 1 out of 5 risk for the potential of strong-to-severe thunderstorms. The timing would be generally from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the main threats being wind and hail.

Tuesday will be noticeably more humid as dew point temperatures climb into the 60s and low 70s indicating a high amount of moisture in the air.

Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70s for highs.