Showers, thunderstorms likely Thursday

The Weather First area will be in between storm systems on Wednesday before another round of showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Thursday before cooler and less humid weather settles in for the holiday weekend.

A cold front will slide through the area sometime Thursday afternoon and evening leading to showers and thunderstorms becoming likely.

The severe threat is low, but a strong thunderstorm or two with strong wind and hail would be the main threats if any develop. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Weather First area in a low-end, Level 1 of 5 risk for the potential of severe thunderstorms. This may change as it gets closer.

Heavy downpours are certainly possible given the high moisture content that will likely be available to help fuel showers and thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms will come to end by Friday morning as drier air builds into the region lowering the humidity heading into the weekend.