Showers, thunderstorms likely Thursday with a few possibly strong

A weather system will drag a cold front through the area on Thursday leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms, a few of which could be strong.

While a few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning and early afternoon, the best chance will likely be during the late afternoon and evening hours as a cold front passes through.

There may be enough daytime instability and wind shear to lead to some organized and perhaps a few stronger thunderstorms. The main threats would be large hail and strong winds with an isolated tornado not out of the question.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas west of a line from Red Wing, MN south to Osage, IA in a Level 2 (of 5) risk for strong-to-severe thunderstorms with a Level 1 further east. This area may possibly change in the days ahead as new data arrives and is processed.

Rain amounts of around or less than 0.50″ is likely for most with some locally higher amounts possible where thunderstorms develop and track.

Showers and thunderstorms will end Thursday night with dry weather expected on Friday.