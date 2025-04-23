Showers, thunderstorms likely Thursday into Friday morning with heavy rainfall possible

A storm system is expected to pass through in the Thursday afternoon to Friday morning timeframe bringing showers and thunderstorms to the Weather First area with some possible heavy rainfall.

While a few showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out Thursday morning as a frontal boundary remains draped near the area, they’ll become more likely during the afternoon as the main energy of the system approaches.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will become more widespread Thursday night into Friday morning before ending as the storm’s cold front passes through with the rest of Friday being dry.

Rainfall amounts will vary, but much of the Weather First area is likely receive around 0.50″ to 1.50″.

Temperatures are expected to be cool with the threat of rain and clouds as highs will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s on both Thursday and Friday.

Additional rain chances are possible Sunday and again into early next week.