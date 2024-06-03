Showers, thunderstorms likely through Tuesday; cooler, less humid rest of the week

An active weather pattern will continue through Tuesday with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

The week will get off to a wet start as showers and thunderstorms will be likely through early afternoon on Monday. Severe weather is not expected, however heavier downpours are certainly likely which could lead to some localized areas of flooding.

It’ll be a warm, muggy and breezy day with highs near or in the low 80s.

It’ll start to quiet down through the afternoon with clouds breaking up later in the day through Monday night.

Most of Tuesday will be dry under a partly sunny sky. It’ll be warm and humid with highs in the low 80s.

A cold front will sweep through late in the afternoon leading to another round of showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat is low, however hail and strong wind gusts can’t be ruled out along with heavier downpours.

Showers and thunderstorms will come to end by late Tuesday evening with dry, cooler and less humid weather expected the rest of the week.