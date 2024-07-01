Showers, thunderstorms likely through Tuesday, again late week

An active weather pattern is once again going to set up this week with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

Clouds will build throughout the day on Monday. It’ll be breezy with high temperatures near or in the low 70s.

A few showers are possible during the late afternoon and evening before the main energy arrives overnight with showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rainfall is also possible.

Showers and thunderstorms will gradually end on Tuesday morning before another round is likely Tuesday afternoon and evening some of which again may produce locally heavy rainfall.

Showers and thunderstorms will end Tuesday night. Total rainfall of 1-3″ is likely for most, with some higher amounts possible, which may lead to localized flooding and rises on streams and rivers.

Dry weather returns on Wednesday before more showers and thunderstorms become likely on the Fourth of July through the day on Friday.

A couple more systems will track through on Saturday and Sunday leading to additional chances for showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures for the week will generally be in the 70s with an 80° possible on Wednesday. Night lows will be in the 50s and 60s.