Showers, thunderstorms likely through Fourth of July holiday

The Fourth of July will be the first of several days that will have chances for showers and thunderstorms as multiple systems look to track through the region which may lead to some heavy rainfall.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning, but more likely during the afternoon and evening as the storm system moves into the area.

There will be breaks, but it’s hard to say when and where and for how long so some holiday events may go on uninterrupted while others may not.

There is a low-end chance of a strong-to-severe thunderstorm as the Storm Prediction Center has the entire Weather First area in a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather. If a strong thunderstorm were to develop, wind and hail would be the main threats along with locally heavy downpours.

High temperatures will be mainly in the 70s to near 80°.

The storm system will slowly meander across the area on Friday leading to periodic chances for showers and a few thunderstorms.

High moisture will be present so heavier downpours are certainly possible. Rain amounts from Thursday through Friday may total 1-3″ near and north of I-90 with 1-2″ likely further south.