Showers, thunderstorms likely Saturday with sunshine, lower humidity Sunday

A storm system will drive a cool front through the area on Saturday leading to showers and thunderstorms followed by cooler, near average temperatures and lower humidity on Sunday.

A few showers will be possible during the mid-to-late- morning hours on Saturday. The front will approach and pass through during the afternoon hours with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. The severe threat is low, but a strong thunderstorm or two is possible if enough daytime instability can build with strong winds as the main threat along with heavy downpours. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Weather First area in a low-end, Level 1 (of 5) severe risk.

Any showers and thunderstorms will come to end on Saturday evening with sunshine expected to return on Sunday.

Saturday will be warm and still a bit muggy with high temperatures expecting to be around the lower 80s. The humidity will be fairly high as dew point temperatures remain in the middle-to-upper- 60s. It’ll be a breezy day with southwest wind gusting up to 25 mph at times.

There won’t be a whole lot of change in temperatures on Sunday as afternoon highs return to the lower 80s, however the humidity will be much lower as some drier air moves in behind the front. Expect sunshine and a lighter wind out of the north.