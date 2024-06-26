Showers, thunderstorms likely on Friday

The next weather system looks to cross the region on Friday with showers and thunderstorms likely.

A few showers and thunderstorms may be possible as early as Thursday night before becoming more likely Friday morning into the early afternoon hours.

There’s the possibility of strong-to-severe weather on Friday afternoon and evening. The Weather First area is under a Level 1 out of 5, low-end threat for severe weather. It will be dependent on if the clouds and rain clear the area in time for the atmosphere to recharge. As of now, the highest threat for severe weather is further south into eastern-southern Iowa into northern Missouri, but that could change as it gets closer.

While there could be some heavier downpours, the bulk of any heavy rains looks to fall south into central and southern Iowa.

It’ll be a muggy day with dew points climbing into the 60s to low 70s. High temperatures are expected to reach the low-to-mid 70s,

High pressure will build in behind the storm leading to a quiet, cooler and comfortable weekend with high temperatures near or in the low 70s.