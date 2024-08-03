Showers, thunderstorms likely Monday the heavy rain possible

A potent storm system will slide through the area on Monday leading to occasional showers and thunderstorms with the potential of locally heavy rainfall.

A front will be draped across the area with showers and thunderstorms developing along and near it beginning Monday morning before becoming more scattered into the afternoon as the front shifts a bit further north towards the Twin Cities with moisture also surging northward.

The system will push through Monday night dragging the front further south into the Weather First area with showers and thunderstorms becoming more likely with the potential of locally heavy rainfall.

The front will slide south into Iowa with showers and thunderstorms ending overnight into Tuesday morning.

The Weather Prediction Center has a higher likelihood of heavy rainfall (1.00″+) near and north of I-90 and certainly possible south. However, if the front positions itself further south, the heavy rainfall threat would also shift.

Clouds and the occasional rain chances will lead to a cooler day as high temperatures are expected to be in the 70s.