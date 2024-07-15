Showers, thunderstorms likely Monday followed by more pleasant weather rest of the week

We’ll see a pattern change later in the week behind a passing cold front that will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area on Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms will become likely on Monday morning. A few strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible with strong wind and hail as the main threats along with some heavier downpours.

Showers and thunderstorms may linger into the afternoon, however the severe threat is expected to shift further south into eastern Iowa although a few strong thunderstorms can’t be ruled out especially near and south of I-90.

It’ll be warm and muggy on Monday with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s.

Following the cold front, cooler air will slowly trickle in the rest of the week.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be near 80° with some humidity in the air. Temperatures will cool down are expected to fall below average the rest of the week with highs in the 70s the rest of the week and pleasant night lows in the 50s and 60s.