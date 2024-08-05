Showers, thunderstorms likely Monday followed by cooler August temperatures

The week will get off to a rainy start as showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Monday with below average and cool August temperatures the rest of the week.

A few light showers are possible Monday morning into the afternoon hours with showers and a few thunderstorms becoming more likely during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures will vary by location as a warm front is expected to setup near the Minnesota and Iowa state line. Areas north of the front, highs will likely stay in the 70s, and south of the front into north Iowa, highs are expected to be in the 80s.

Heavy rainfall is possible especially near and north of I-90 where 1-2″ (locally higher) is possible.

There is also the threat for severe thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening. If any stronger thunderstorms develop, strong wind, hail and even a tornado are all possible.

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down overnight into early Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week is looking mainly dry with high temperatures generally in the middle 70s and night lows in the 50s.