Showers, thunderstorms likely late week

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Friday as a system looks to swing through the Weather First area.

Moisture will be on the increase as dew point temperatures surge into the 60s and 70s which may lead to some heavier downpours.

The heaviest rain looks to fall near and south of the Minnesota and Iowa state line as a system moves into the region from the central plains and cuts through Iowa. Amounts of 0.50″ or higher are possible at this time.

Meanwhile, another system will track across the United States and Canada border leading to showers and thunderstorms across north-central Minnesota with heavy downpours possible.

The Weather First area will be between the two systems, however showers and thunderstorms will still be likely, but outside of some isolated heavier rains, the bulk of the heaviest rain should likely fall outside of the area. However, the track still may change so keep updated on the forecast.