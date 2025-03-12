Showers, thunderstorms likely late Friday with some possibly strong

A potent storm system will push into the area on Friday leading to showers and thunderstorms late in the day with the possibility of some that may become strong-to-severe.

Warm, moist air will surge northward ahead of the system supplying the energy needed for thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower-to-middle 70s for highs which will be near records for the day. Meanwhile, dew point temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 50s which will be enough moisture to help fuel showers and thunderstorms.

The bulk of Friday is expected to be dry with a line of showers and thunderstorms likely developing across Central Iowa by mid-to-late afternoon and moving northeast into North Iowa and Minnesota by late afternoon and early evening.

The entire Weather First area is in a Level 2 (of 5) risk for strong-to-severe thunderstorms. The main threat would be damaging wind gusts of around 60 mph or higher, however an isolated spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.

The storm system will pass over the area with showers and a few thunderstorms likely Friday night into Saturday. However, as the system pulls northeast of the area into North-Central Wisconsin, colder air will wraparound the backside leading to the chance of rain changing to snow on Saturday as temperatures fall from the 40s during the morning into the 30s by afternoon.

Snow accumulations are expected to be minor, if any at all, with the highest chance of accumulations being in near and west of I-35.