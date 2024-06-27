Showers, thunderstorms likely Friday with some possibly strong

The next weather system on the doorstep of the Weather First area with showers and thunderstorms likely late Thursday night into Friday.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely overnight into Friday morning. A lull, or break, will be likely late morning into the early afternoon hours before a second develops in the late afternoon and evening.

It’s the second round that has the potential to be strong-to-severe. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 2 out of 5 risk for areas generally near and west of HWY 52. The main threats would be strong wind and hail.

The severe risk does depend on how much the atmosphere can recover after the morning round of rain.

Heavy downpours are also possible as most areas will likely see around 1.00″ or rain or less. Higher amounts can’t be ruled out especially where any stronger thunderstorms develop and track.

The timing of severe thunderstorms will likely be in the 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM timeframe.

Dew points will surge into the 60s and low 70s leading to a humid day as high temperatures are expected to be in the low-to-mid 70s.

It’ll be a breezy day with southerly winds gusting up to 35 MPH at times.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to end and push out of the area late Friday night into early Saturday.