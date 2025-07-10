Showers, thunderstorms likely early Thursday, occasional rounds of rain through Friday

A line of thunderstorms coming out of the Dakotas into Minnesota and Iowa will arrive in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa Thursday morning. The likelihood of severe storms is relatively low, but there may be some stronger storms in the mix, especially along and just west of I-35.

By the time those storms make it to I-35, they’ll be weakening and that trend should continue through Thursday morning.

Some fresh development of thunderstorms is possible again Thursday afternoon to evening. A few of these may pack more punch with the possibility of stronger winds and hail.

Another wave of showers and thunderstorms is likely on Friday with a possibility of stronger storms and heavy rain. There are some timing and track questions with the Friday thunderstorms as much will depend on what exactly happens late Thursday.