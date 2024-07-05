Showers, thunderstorms likely at times through weekend

As one system departs, another arrives in its heels leading to additional chances for rain through the weekend.

Showers will be likely on and off through the day on Friday until around sunset when quiet weather is expected into Saturday.

Another system will push into region on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms possible by late afternoon and evening.

Additional energy will sweep through on Sunday leading to another chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The weekend will not be a total washout as plenty of dry time is expected so don’t cancel outdoor plans, but have a way to monitor any changes to the forecast.

Temperatures will be a few degrees below average with highs generally in the mid 70s under at times a partly sunny sky. Night lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 60s so it will feel a bit humid.