Showers, thunderstorms continue Wednesday night through Friday

As of late Wednesday evening, the severe weather threat has faded away for southern Minnesota and north Iowa. However, there will still be occasional thunderstorms across the area from Wednesday night through Thursday.

The focus for organized showers and thunderstorms looks to shift a bit farther to our north Friday, but there may still be a few lingering across the area to wrap up the week.

By the end of the week, we should have at least a pocket or two with rainfall totals around 1-2″. The weekend ahead is looking to be a bit more quiet but a brief shower can’t be ruled out.