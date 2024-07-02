Showers, thunderstorms continue Tuesday with multiple rounds late week

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Tuesday with heavy rainfall possible before a break arrives on Wednesday with more rounds likely from the Fourth of July into the weekend.

Rain will come to an end early Tuesday morning with a break until around midafternoon before another round of heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely until midevening. An additional 1-2″ is possible for areas mainly near and south of I-90 with lighter amounts further north and west.

High pressure briefly settles in on Wednesday leading to a sunny and warm day with highs in the low 80s.

Another system will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area during the afternoon and evening hours on the Fourth of July. The system will meander across the area on Friday with showers continuing to be likely.

Multiple systems will bring daily rain chances from Saturday into next week, but there will be lots of dry time in between.