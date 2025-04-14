Showers, thunderstorms chances return by late week

A storm system passing through the region will bring the chance of showers and a few thunderstorm during the second half of the week.

A warm front will be draped across the area as a surface low pressure system moves along it leading to showers and a few thunderstorms likely developing. The severe weather threat remains low, but will have to be watched especially across North Iowa where afternoon instability, or thunderstorm energy, may be a bit higher.

Thursday will be a breezy day with a southerly wind gusting up to 25-30 mph at times.

The front will drop south into Central Iowa as a cold front heading into Friday as another surface low pressure system passes along it with rain likely developing on its northern edge across much of the area.

Any rain should come to an end by late Friday afternoon. The wind will still be a bit breezy, but out of the north with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

Total rainfall amounts of 0.25″ to 0.50″ are possible for most, however amounts could be higher where any thunderstorms track.