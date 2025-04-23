Showers, thunderstorms chances remain through Friday with cooler temperatures into weekend

An active weather pattern will continue through Friday morning with multiple chances of showers and thunderstorms along with cooler temperatures heading into the weekend.

A frontal boundary is expected to remain near the Minnesota and Iowa state line on Wednesday. This will be the focus of showers and thunderstorms with areas near and south of I-90 seeing the highest chance. It’ll be a warm day with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A few showers and possible thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning with more widespread rain likely during the afternoon hours through Thursday night before ending Friday morning.

Total rainfall amounts of 0.50″ to 1.50″ are likely across much of the Weather First area.

The rest of the week will be cooler with high temperatures likely in the upper 50s to lower 60s on Thursday and Friday with lower 60s on Saturday.

Additional chances for showers and thunderstorms arrive on Sunday into next week with highs in the middle 60s on Sunday and into the 70s by next Monday and Tuesday.