Showers, t-storms early Friday with heat, humidity building into weekend

A storm system passing through will bring rain to the Weather First area Friday morning with summer’s first taste of dangerous heat and humidity arriving for the weekend.

Showers will be likely with a few thunderstorms possible through about midmorning on Friday. Heavy downpours are possible if any stronger thunderstorms flare up along with small hail and gusty winds, but the overall severe threat is low. After the rain passes, expect a partly cloudy sky into the afternoon with temperatures pushing into the middle-to-upper 80s with a few places likely touching 90°.

Heat and humidity build into the weekend with high temperatures expecting to climb into the lower-to-middle 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will also be high resulting in heat indices between 100° and 105°. As a result, a HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area through the weekend.

The heat spell will be brief as temperatures trend downward into next week. Temperatures will still be plenty warm on Monday with highs around the middle 80s with middle-to-upper- 70s likely the rest of the week.

The week will also bring daily chances for showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall looking likely across much of the area. It’s too early to know exact amounts and where any of the heavier amounts may fall as it’ll be tied to where a stationary boundary sets up, but localized flooding and rises on streams and rivers is possible. Specifics will become clearer in the days ahead.