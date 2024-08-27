Showers, t-storm chances through midweek followed by holiday weekend cooldown

A couple of weather systems will track across the region through the middle of the week leading to periods of showers and thunderstorms followed by cooler, less humid weather heading into the Labor Day weekend.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday morning and again later in the afternoon and early evening. The severe weather threat is low, however an isolated strong wind gust is possible.

Dry weather returns on Wednesday before a potent cold front slides through on Thursday leading to more showers and thunderstorms. A strong thunderstorm is possible, but the severe weather threat is low.

Temperatures are expected to be near or in the low 80s from Tuesday through Thursday. The humidity will also be fairly high.

Once the front passes, cooler and less humid weather is expected over the Labor Day holiday weekend as temperatures will likely be a few degrees below average with highs in the low-to-middle 70s and night lows in the 50s.