Showers, storms Wednesday evening, sunny and warm Thursday, Excessive Heat Watch for the weekend

Showers and thunderstorms have popped up Wednesday afternoon and will continue into the evening. Severe weather is not expected, but there will be some heavy downpours with frequent lightning and possibly some small hail.

Skies will clear out overnight into Thursday which is shaping up to be a sunny, warm and quiet day. Highs will climb into the mid-80s Thursday afternoon. It’ll be a beautiful day to head to Thursday’s Downtown or just enjoy some quiet time on the deck.

Thunderstorms return late Thursday night into Friday morning, some of these could be a bit stronger. Widespread severe weather is not likely early Friday in southern Minnesota or north Iowa.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for much of Minnesota and Iowa for this coming Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine, highs around 90 or slightly above, and heat indices around 100°-105° are likely. It’s going to stay hot all weekend, so be sure to stay well hydrated if you’ll be out enjoying some hot, summer weather.

A more active pattern will resume Monday, and there are chances of thunderstorms from Monday through Thursday. There will be some heavy rain with each round of thunderstorms, and there is concern for flooding with prolonged, heavy rainfall.