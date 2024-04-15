Showers, storms likely Tuesday with some possibly strong along with heavy downpours

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the day on Tuesday along with some strong storm potential and at times heavy downpours.

Clouds will build overnight Monday into Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms developing sometime after daybreak.

There may be a lull heading toward lunchtime with another round likely Tuesday afternoon and evening. This round has the potential to be strong-to-severe especially over parts of northern Iowa where there is a level 2 out of 5 risk. The main threats will be large hail, strong winds, and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out, however the higher chances will be in central and southern Iowa.

This storm is packing a lot of moisture with 1-2″ of rain likely area wide. Some places may see higher amounts especially where any thunderstorms do develop and track.

