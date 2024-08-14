Showers, storms increase Wednesday night to Thursday morning

An initial wave of rain has been affecting areas along and south of I-90 through Wednesday afternoon, and will be slowly nudging farther north into Wednesday evening. Another surge of showers and thunderstorms will arrive after Midnight Wednesday night.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday morning from around 3 AM until the late morning. There will be some areas of heavy rain with that batch of showers and storms.

We’ll catch a bit of a break Thursday afternoon before another round of showers and thunderstorms affects southern Minnesota and northern Iowa after 6 PM Thursday. There may be a few stronger storms in the mix with that round, otherwise the primary mode will be occasionally heavy rain and lightning.

A few, lingering showers are likely Friday along with a gusty wind out of the northwest and mostly cloudy sky.

The weekend will be more quiet and seasonably warm. Highs return to the upper 70s to lower 80s this weekend, and that trend continues into the start of next week.