Showers, storms ending late Tuesday, a sunny, warm Wednesday ahead

Our latest batch of showers and thunderstorms has been delivering some heavy rain to portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. This line will continue moving to the northeast and will be moving out of here by 10pm Tuesday evening.

Behind it, skies will gradually clear from west to east Tuesday night, making way for a beautiful, sunny, warm, and dry Wednesday. Highs will return to the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be a touch gusty at times, out of the west-southwest at about 10-20mph. The upside is that will help dry things up a bit before our next round of rain returns on the 4th of July.

Speaking of Independence Day… we’re in for a couple primary rounds of showers and storms Thursday. The first will be earlier in the day as a batch of showers and thunderstorms moves west to east across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa through the afternoon. Another round will develop to our west and move through the region during the evening to very early Friday morning. There is the potential of occasionally heavy rain with showers and storms on the 4th of July.

Occasional showers will linger Friday. While rain is likely Friday, it is going to be lighter rain and a much cooler, less humid day.

Rain chances continue this weekend through at least Tuesday of next week. Occasional thunderstorms are likely Saturday through Tuesday.