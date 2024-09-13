Showers Saturday, summer warmth continues

Clouds increased Friday as the remnants of what used to be Hurricane Francine are lingering in the central United States. Showers are possible in northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota late Friday night and are likely Saturday morning. A few showers may continue Saturday afternoon. Rainfall will be minimal with a trace to a few hundredths of an inch.

Despite clouds and showers Saturday, temperatures will remain warm with highs in the mid-70s. We’ll see more sunshine Sunday. Sunday will be more humid, and a stray thundershower or two are possible Sunday afternoon.

We’re looking ahead at a long stretch of summer warmth. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s Sunday afternoon and remain there through next week. Generally speaking, there will be more sunshine than cloud cover.

There looks to be a subtle change-up in the weather the following weekend with the potential of a few showers and thunderstorms along with slightly cooler air.