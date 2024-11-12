Showers return Wednesday with dry, mild November weather into the weekend

A storm system will track through the area on Wednesday leading to showers with dry, mild weather returning heading into the upcoming weekend.

Tuesday will start cold with temperatures in the 20s before highs return to near average into the mid-to-upper 40s by afternoon. The day will start with sunshine before some clouds pop in during the afternoon. It’ll be a brisk day with a southeast wind gusting up to 25 MPH at times leading to wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, in the 30s throughout the day.

Clouds will continue to build into Wednesday morning as the storm system approaches with showers becoming more likely around lunchtime into the afternoon hours before wrapping up by mid-to-late evening. Much of the area is expected to receive around 0.10″ to 0.25″ of rain with higher amounts expected to be near and west of I-35. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the mid-40s for highs.

Thursday will be another cool day with high temperatures near the upper 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will get a boost on Friday into the weekend as they climb into the low-to-mid 50s. There will be some clouds at times, but also quite a bit of sunshine in-between along with dry weather. Night lows are expected to be in the 30s.