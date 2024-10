The last time we saw more than 0.01″ of rain at the Rochester airport was on September 19th when 0.72″ of rainfall was measured.

We’re not going to see that much Thursday evening, but there’s a good chance we’ll at least receive more than a trace. The most likely time for rain is after 6pm Thursday.

Amounts look to remain less than a quarter inch, which is still a lot more than we’ve seen in more than a month.