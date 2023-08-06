Showers Rap Up Late, Cooler Week Than Last Week

The rest of Sunday remains gloomy, with scattered light rain showers through about midnight. Low pressure will continue to move east, allowing for rain north of our area to track south through us Sunday evening.

After the rain leaves, we will heat back up, but still not to the same extent as last week. Highs get up into the upper-70s and low-80s at their highest this week. Humidity will not be nearly as much of a factor this week with lower air temperatures and cooler dew points.

For other rain chances this week, we are still on track for rain on Wednesday and Friday. Severe weather is still not expected locally this week.