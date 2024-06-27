Showers moving in late Thursday, will continue through Friday

As of Thursday afternoon, rain was moving our direction from western Minnesota and will continue its eastward track through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. This rain is likely to continue Thursday evening and night, and showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday as well.

There will be a couple waves where thunderstorms are more likely. This is going to be very late Thursday night through Friday morning. We may catch a short break from rain for a few hours or more Friday afternoon. Another push of thunderstorms is likely Friday evening and Friday night. There is the potential of a few strong to severe storms Friday evening-night. Wind and hail are the primary threats.

The good news is, these storms will not be stalling out on top of us and will move out of here by very early Saturday morning.

The weekend is looking great! An isolated shower can’t be ruled out Saturday afternoon, but overall we’re in for more sunshine and temperatures running a bit below average for late June. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s Saturday afternoon, and stay closer to 70 degrees Sunday afternoon. We can expect a mostly sunny sky and lighter wind Sunday with high pressure overhead.

Thunderstorms return Monday and Tuesday.