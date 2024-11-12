Showers likely Wednesday

A storm system will arrive on Wednesday leading to periods of showers throughout the day.

Clouds will build and thicken during the morning as additional moisture arrives as the system approaches with rain likely developing sometime during the late morning-to-early afternoon hours.

Periods of showers will be likely through the day before ending sometime by mid-to-late evening as the system pushes further east of the area.

Rain amounts are expected be around 0.10″ to 0.25″ for most locations in the Weather First area. Higher amounts are likely near and west of I-35 with amounts of 0.25″ to 0.75″.

Clouds and showers will keep temperatures cool and near-average with highs expected to be hovering around the low-to-mid 40s.