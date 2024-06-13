Showers likely Thursday

The next weather system is on the doorstep and will spread rain across the area on Thursday.

The day will start with sunshine before clouds build with rain becoming likely in the area after 9:00 AM. Showers will track across the area through midday before coming to end around 3:00 PM. A few thunderstorms are also possible.

Most areas should pick up around 0.25″ or less of rain.

Clouds will clear late this afternoon and evening with some sunshine to end the day.

High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to middle 80s.

It’ll be a bit of a humid start to the day with dew point temperatures in the 60s, however after the passing system, drier air will lower dew points into Friday with much more comfortable weather expected.