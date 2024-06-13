Showers likely Thursday with quiet, warm end to the week

The next system is due to arrive Thursday morning which will lead to another round of showers and a few thunderstorms before quiet weather returns briefly to end the week.

Clouds will build back in on Thursday morning with showers becoming likely after around 9:00 AM. They will be around until mid-afternoon before ending around 3:00 PM. A rumble or two of thunder is also possible. Most areas should see around 0.25″ or less.

High temperatures on Thursday will range from the upper 70s to mid-80s.

High pressure builds in on Friday with sunshine returning along with much drier and more comfortable air. It’ll be a warm day with high temperatures near 80°.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected over the weekend on both Saturday and Sunday with the potential of some locally heavy rainfall.

High temperatures on Saturday are expected to be in the 70s with 80s returning for Father’s Day on Sunday.