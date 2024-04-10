Showers likely Thursday followed by warm weekend

Showers will be likely on Thursday as a weather system drags a cold front through the area.

It’ll be a cooler day with the clouds and rain, but still temperatures will be near average with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. The wind will also ramp up with gusts near 30 mph at times.

Thursday won’t be an all day rain, but rain showers will be scattered about the area through much of the day before ending by late evening.

Friday will start a dry stretch that will continue through the weekend into early next week.

High temperatures will climb back to near 60° on Friday before a surge of warm air arrives for the weekend with highs well into the 70s both Saturday and Sunday which will be near 20° above average for mid-April.

It’ll be a bit breezy both days with wind gusts of 25-30 mph under mainly sunny skies.

The 70s will carry over into Monday before a storm system arrives on Tuesday leading to rain followed by cooler temperatures returning to near, or slightly above average, heading toward the second half of next week.