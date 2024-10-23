Showers likely Thursday followed by seasonal weather through the weekend

The first big chance of rain across our area in weeks will come on Thursday followed by seasonal fall-like weather heading into the weekend.

Wednesday is expected to be quiet with sunshine by afternoon and near average temperatures in the middle 50s.

A southerly wind will boost temperatures into the middle 60s on Thursday as clouds build back into the area with a few showers likely late in the afternoon before becoming more likely during the evening hours as a cold front passes through. There may be enough energy for a few thunderstorms. Any rain will be out of the area by or around midnight.

Temperatures are expected to cool back down to near or slightly above average in the 50s with sunshine on Friday and Saturday before returning to the 60s on Sunday. Night lows will be chilly in the 30s.