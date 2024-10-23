Showers likely late Thursday

A frontal system will pass through the area late in the day on Thursday leading to showers and even the possibility of a few thunderstorms.

The bulk of the day is expected to be dry with clouds building and a few showers possible during the late afternoon hours before becoming more likely during the evening as a cold front passes through. There may be enough energy in place to fuel a few thunderstorms which could produce some small hail if any get strong enough. However, the higher thunderstorm energy is expected to be across Iowa.

Any showers will likely end sometime during the evening or around midnight with clearing skies overnight into Friday morning.

Rain amounts are expected to be light with most of the area likely to get around 0.25″ to 0.50″. It’s possible some places get more if and where any thunderstorms develop.