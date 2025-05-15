Showers likely Friday with much cooler weather this weekend

The recent stretch of summer-like warmth will come to an end on Thursday behind a passing cold front which will bring in much cooler weather heading into the weekend, but not before showers move through on Friday.

A slow-moving storm system will meander across the Upper Midwest on Friday wrapping around moisture and energy leading to showers becoming likely especially during the afternoon and evening.

It’ll be a cooler day with afternoon high temperatures expecting to be around the middle-to-upper- 60s. The wind will continue to be blustery as gusts may top 40 mph at times.

Any showers will end Friday night with clouds around through much of the day on Saturday. The wind will switch to the northwest bringing in much cooler air with gusts up 30 mph at times. High temperatures will likely not get out of the 50s for many.

Sunshine returns on Sunday and it’ll be less windy. Temperatures will get a nice boost returning to the middle 60s for afternoon highs.

Temperatures will continue to run near or below average through much of next week with highs around the lower-to-middle- 60s and cool night lows in the 40s. The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook covering the period of May 20th through 24th has the likelihood of below average temperatures across the Upper Midwest.

Another system will bring rain chances to the area in the Monday night through Wednesday time period.