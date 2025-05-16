Showers likely Friday with cooler weekend ahead followed by more rain next week

A storm system will impact the region on Friday leading to rain during the afternoon and evening with cooler temperatures into the weekend before another system impacts the area next week.

Clouds will increase through the day on Friday with showers developing by mid-to-late- afternoon. Temperatures will climb to near average with highs expecting to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It’ll be a windy day with gusts up to 50 (locally higher) at times. A **WIND ADVISORY** is in effect for areas mainly along and west of I-35 until early-to-mid- evening.

Showers will end early in the overnight heading into Saturday morning. Clouds will be around through much of Saturday with much cooler weather as high temperatures only manage the middle 50s. It’ll be a breezy day with a west wind gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Sunday will be much better with sunshine returning along with a lighter wind. Temperatures will get back into the middle 60s for highs.

Another storm system will bring rain chances back to the area from Monday to Wednesday of next week. Temperatures will also run cooler than average with highs in the lower 60s on Monday, upper 50s on Tuesday before returning to the lower 60s on Wednesday.

The second half of the week looks dry with sunshine and warming temperatures in the middle-to-upper- 60s on Thursday and Friday before 70s return into the weekend.