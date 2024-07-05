Showers likely, few thunderstorms possible Friday

The storm system that brought showers and thunderstorms including some severe weather to the area on the Fourth of July will continue to impact the area on Friday.

Showers will be likely on and off throughout the day as moisture and energy continue to wrap around the storms’ center over the Great Lakes region.

There will be some dry hours at times with showers scattered about the area at other times. A thunderstorm is possible especially during the afternoon and early evening if any instability can develop.

The clouds and rain will keep temperatures well below average with highs around or in the low-to-mid 70s. Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 60s so it will a bit humid.

Any showers or thunderstorms should come to an end around early evening to sunset.