Showers, few thunderstorms Wednesday with breezy winds through weekend

A system over the Great Lakes region will continue to sit and spin with it just close enough that it will trigger a few showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Energy from the system combined with much colder air aloft and instability during the afternoon hours will lead to some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance will be in the 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM timeframe with any showers and thunderstorms dissipating around or after sunset.

The severe weather threat is north of the area, however a strong storm may develop which could produce some small hail and gusty winds.

It’ll be a breezy day with wind gusts that could top 45 MPH at times, there a WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the entire Weather First area from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

In fact, winds will be elevated through the weekend with gusts up to 40 MPH on Thursday and 25-30 MPH from Friday through Sunday.

Temperatures will be near or slightly below average through the weekend with highs generally ranging from the low-to-mid 70s.