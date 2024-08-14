Showers, few thunderstorms possible Thursday and Friday

A slow moving storm system will meander across the area on Thursday and Friday leading to chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will gradually end overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning with most of Thursday expected to be dry before a cold front slides through during the late afternoon and evening leading to the chance of more showers and thunderstorms.

A strong thunderstorm is possible, however the severe threat is low as much of the Weather First area is in a Level 1 of 5 risk from the Storm Prediction Center. The main threats would be strong wind and hail if any stronger thunderstorms develop which is dependent on how much instability can build.

A few showers and thunderstorms may linger through Thursday night before the storm system pulls off into the northern Great Lakes region on Friday.

Moisture will wraparound the system leading to the chance a few showers mainly on Friday afternoon with any rain winding down by evening with dry weather expected heading into the weekend.

High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s on Thursday with lower-to-middle 70s likely on Friday.

Humidity will be high both days as dew point temperatures will likely climb into the upper 60s to near 70° on Thursday and middle 60s on Friday.

Total rainfall amounts from Wednesday through Friday are expected to be in the range of 0.50″ to 1.50″. Locally higher amounts are possible especially where thunderstorms develop and track.