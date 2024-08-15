Showers, few thunderstorms possible through Friday with seasonably mild weekend ahead

A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be likely across the Weather First area through Friday before dry and seasonably mild weather returns for the weekend.

Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will gradually end early Thursday morning with skies becoming partly sunny. A cold front will approach by the early evening hours leading to the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat is low, but a strong thunderstorm with wind and hail can’t be ruled out if they develop.

The unsettled pattern continues into Friday with on and off again showers throughout the day under a mostly cloudy sky.

The storm system kicks out with any showers ending Friday evening.

Temperatures will be near or slightly above average on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Clouds and spotty showers on Friday will lead to a cooler day with highs generally in the low 70s.

Seasonably warm and near average temperatures are expected over the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to 80°.