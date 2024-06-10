Showers, few thunderstorms likely Tuesday

The next storm system is set to arrive on Tuesday leading to showers and a few thunderstorms.

Light passing showers will be likely after daybreak Tuesday until around lunchtime into the early afternoon. Most areas are expected to receive less than 0.25″ of rain.

A cold front will slide through the area during the peak heating of the day in the mid-to-late afternoon and early evening leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A strong-to-severe thunderstorm is possible with the entire Weather First area in a low-end Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather.

Any stronger storm will have the potential to produce large hail and strong, gusty winds. The timing for thunderstorms will generally be in the 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM timeframe.

There will be more humidity as dew points are expected to climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.