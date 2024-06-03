Showers, few thunderstorms likely Monday

The week will get off to a soggy start as periods of showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely leading the potential of heavy rainfall.

Showers and thunderstorms brought some heavy rainfall to the area early Monday morning.

Another round of showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely during the mid-to-late morning hours until early afternoon as another wave moves through.

Rain should be out of the Weather First area around or after 2-3:00 PM setting up a dry rest of the day and night.

It’ll be a warm and humid day with high temperatures near or in the low 80s. It’ll be breezy at times with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s by Tuesday morning, but it’ll still feel a big humid.