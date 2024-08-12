Showers, few thunderstorms likely midweek

A storm system will track through the area midweek leading to the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms.

The weather will be quiet through much of Wednesday before more moisture arrives leading to an increase in clouds throughout Wednesday with showers and a few thunderstorms likely developing Wednesday night into Thursday.

Occasional showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Thursday before ending by Thursday night.

The system will slow down and meander across the Upper Midwest on Friday with wraparound moisture leading to the chance of a few light showers before the system kicks off to the northeast with any showers ending Friday night.

Total rain amounts of 1-2″ are possible areawide, however any change in the storm track or where any thunderstorms develop could alter the amounts.

Temperatures will be near or slightly below average with highs in the middle-to-upper 70s.

Humidity will also be on the increase as dew points surge into the mid-to-upper 60s to near 70°.