Showers, few thunderstorms likely late Wednesday into early Thursday

Quiet weather is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday before a quick round of showers and a few thunderstorms push through the area late Wednesday night into early Thursday.

A low pressure system will develop and track into north-central Minnesota dragging a cold front through the area leading to rain developing sometime after midnight Wednesday into Thursday. Some minor instability present may also lead to some thunder although severe weather is not expected.

The front will clear the area with rain ending early Thursday morning. It won’t be a soaker by any stretch with much of the area expected to receive around or less than 0.50″.

High temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday will be slightly above average near or in the low 70s.