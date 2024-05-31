Showers, few thunderstorms likely Friday with heavy rain potential

A cold front will approach the area from the northwest with moisture building ahead of it leading to the likelihood of showers and a few thunderstorms on Friday.

A few spotty showers are possible on Friday morning with rain chances increasing during the afternoon and evening as the front approaches. Dew points will increase into the low 60s as a sign of higher moisture moving in so some heavier downpours are certainly possible at times. It also may feel a touch more humid.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue overnight before ending early Saturday morning.

Some places may see a good soaking rain with areas near and northwest of a line from Albert Lea to Eau Claire, WI possibly receiving 1-3″ of rain. Amounts taper off further southeast. It’s possible that narrow band of rain may still shift somewhat east or even west.

High temperatures are expected to be near or slightly above average in the mid-to-upper 70s.