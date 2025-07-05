Showers exit this evening, sunshine returns for Sunday

We’ve had a soggy day across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, with temperatures in the 70F’s and dew points in the 70F’s as well. It feels quite muggy!

A cold front is tracking through the region as of early evening, and will continue eastward tonight. We still have plenty of shower and embedded thunderstorm activity across the area near this front, and this will linger through the evening hours.

Temperatures are going to remain steady in the low-mid 70F’s through evening, thanks to more extensive cloud cover. There could be a bit of clearing later tonight, but low-level clouds will try to hold on through the early morning hours Sunday. With dew points and temperatures close together by Sunday morning, patchy fog will also be possible.

Once the low-level clouds clear the area, we’ll have plenty of sunshine across the region, with a few afternoon cumulus clouds drifting by from the north. We’ll have a little bit of uncapped instability in the atmosphere tomorrow afternoon, which could allow for a run-away shower, especially east of I-35. Most, if not all, locations will remain dry.

Temperatures Sunday will be near-average for this time of year, with highs in the low 80F’s across Southeastern Minnesota, and mid 80F’s across Northern Iowa. Dew points will remain on the muggy side, in the low-mid 60F’s. Winds remain light out of the north, between 5 to 10 mph.

Overall, Sunday is looking far drier and more sun filled than Saturday, with seasonable temperatures and a gentle breeze!